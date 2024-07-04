Kuching electrician fined RM3,500 for obstructing cops during drug raid

KUCHING (July 4): An electrician was fined RM3,500 in default five months in jail at the Magistrates’ Court here today for obstructing police from discharging their duties during a drug-related operation.

Kenny Chiew Chung Sieng, 35, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after the charge framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code was read to him.

He committed the offence at around 10am at a house in Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa here on June 24, 2024.

According to the case facts, a police team was carrying out a drug raid at the house in the presence of the accused, who initially complied with instructions as the team checked the inside of the house.

However, he turned aggressive and shoved away a police officer’s hand when the latter tried to inspect a pickup truck at the house.

Chiew then got into the pickup truck and locked the doors before driving off, colliding into several police vehicles in the process, before being arrested shortly afterwards.

Insp Ammarsoffi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by legal counsel.