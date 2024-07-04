Kuching Rugby Football Club Blackcatz beat WORC to lift Rainforest 7s title

KUCHING (July 4): Kuching Rugby Football Club (KEFC) Blackcatz won the inaugural KRFC Rainforest Sevens Rugby Championship when they outclassed WORC 33-5 in the Cup final at Song Kheng Hai Rugby Field last Sunday.

Sukma Sarawak finished third after defeating UTP Drillers 24-7.

The Plate champion was Blasta who beat Wolfpack Artic 21-7 while Jackal RC claimed the Bowl trophy after overcoming Wolfpack Cub 12-7.

In the four-team Ladies category played on league format, Sarawak Hornbills topped the competition, followed by Unimas Crotalus, Impiana and Baycats Ladies.

A total of 240 players representing the 14 men’s teams and four women’s teams took part in the tournament organised by KRFC in collaboration with Sarawak Tourism Board in conjunction with the World Rainforest Music Festival (WRMF).

Former state secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani gave away the main prizes.

Also present were Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick, Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan, Sarawak Rugby Union president Richard Song, and KRFC president Ahmad Yusop Shah Dato Moksen.