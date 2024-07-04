Matta to hold 2-day travel fair at The Hills Kuching

KUCHING (July 4): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) will be holding the Sarawak Matta Travel Fair 2024 at The Hills from Aug 31 to Sept 1.

Matta Sarawak Chapter chairman Oscar Choo in a press conference here yesterday also announced Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) comprising Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASWings as the official airline partner for this year’s event.

“What can you expect at Sarawak’s Matta Fair this year? Firstly, prepare to explore a comprehensive showcase of destinations, travel packages, and experiences tailored to every kind of traveller.

“Whether you’re a solo adventurer, a family looking for relaxation, or a business traveller, Matta Fair has curated offerings that cater to your needs.

“Our exhibitors, including airlines, tour operators and national tourist organisations, have crafted packages that not only offer great value but also prioritise safety and sustainability,” he said.

Choo also mentioned that their licensed tour operators will provide insights into the future of travel, sustainable tourism practices, and the emerging trends shaping the exploration of the world.

“We believe that knowledge empowers informed travel decisions, and we’re committed to providing the latest information to enhance your travel experiences,” he said.

He also highlighted that the fair goes beyond promoting accessibility; it also focuses on giving back to the communities that make travel destinations so enriching.

“We proudly support local communities and sustainable tourism initiatives, encouraging all travellers to be responsible and respectful guests wherever they go.

“By travelling mindfully, we ensure that future generations can also enjoy the wonders of our planet,” said Choo.

He extended the association’s gratitude to all sponsors, partners, exhibitors and the media for their steadfast support.

Choo also announced that there will be lucky draws sponsored by participating organisations, which will be detailed in an upcoming press release a week before the fair.

Admission to the fair is free, with doors open from 10am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, contact Matta secretariat on 082-555853 (Ms Azlina).