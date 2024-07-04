Meradong folk receive building materials for longhouse repairs

SARIKEI (July 4): A total of 90 households from longhouses in Meradong have received aid in the form of building materials to repair their homes.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii allocated funds for the materials through the Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR).

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report said the Sarikei MP submitted an application for the repair of the longhouses through the Sarawak State Federal Development Office (SDO) following his recent visit to the area.

Huang’s representative Gung Chiu Kion, Sarikei People’s Service Centre officer Wong Soon Mee, and SDO officers visited Rumah Junis Sungai Kelupu and Rumah Rabong Sungai Stras on Tuesday to confirm the procurement of the building materials.

Gung said 60 households from Rumah Junis received plywood to repair their longhouse, while 30 households from Rumah Rabong received roofing and bricks to repair the roof and structure of their longhouse.