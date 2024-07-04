Mohd Zuki, Bonnie Bunyau among recipients of Sarawak’s Diamond Jubilee Commemorative Medal

KUCHING (July 4): Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali led the list of recipients who were awarded commemorative medals during the Diamond Jubilee Commemorative Medal presentation ceremony held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th Anniversary of Independence here today.

He was one of six recipients of the Pingat Peringatan Cemerlang Jubli Intan (Emas) presented by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, he described the award as the highest recognition he has received from the Sarawak government for his past service in the state.

“I previously served as the Federal Secretary in Sarawak for approximately a year, and this award is a significant recognition. I hope this effort will serve as an encouragement for young officers to continue contributing their best in government service,” he said.

Other recipients of the medal included Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong; Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development of Sarawak, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman), Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya; former State Financial Secretary, Datuk Chin Jiew Bui and national Paralympic athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin.

Meanwhile, 184 individuals received the Pingat Peringatan Bakti Jubli Intan (Perak), including State Deputy Secretary, Datuk Hii Chang Kee; Sarawak Police Commissioner, Datuk Mancha Ata; Deputy Director General (Control) of Immigration, Datuk Ken Leben; and Chinese community leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The commemorative medals were also awarded to former Deputy Minister of Works, Datuk Yong Khoon Seng, and former cabinet ministers of Sarawak, Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie, Datuk Naroden Majais and Datuk Abang Abdul Rauf Abang Zen.

A total of 189 individuals from across the country were honoured with the commemorative medals. – Bernama