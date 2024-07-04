Move forward without forgetting culture, reminds S’wak minister

MIRI (July 4): Sarawak is blessed for its diverse cultural celebrations which bind everyone in unity, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Senadin assemblyman said unity in diversity is always treasured in Sarawak and that this should continue to be practised.

“We stand on the threshold of a new era where the landscape of infrastructure is evolving rapidly, yet we never forget to celebrate our ethnic’s culture.

“In the face of these changes, our cultural differences are still alive and thriving and this is what all of us should be proud of,” he said.

The text of Lee’s speech was delivered by Councillor Jeffery Phang, who represented the minister at the Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) ‘Gawai Ngiling Bidai’ dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here on Sunday.

Adding on, Lee called upon all Sarawakians to play their role in preserving this unity and to keep all negative elements out of Sarawak.

At the same time, he commended PWOUM members for actively promoting their culture.

“This Gawai festival is not only about remembering as well as appreciating our roots and culture, but also to celebrate how far we have moved forward in this modern world without forgetting our culture,” he stressed.

Lee pointed out that traditionally, Gawai Dayak was a time to be thankful for the bountiful harvest, but in this time and era, the festival also served to strengthen ties among families and the community.

Among the event attendees were PWOUM chairlady Kijan Toynbee; Rurum Kelabit Sarawak deputy president Roland Dom Mattu; and Councillor Tan Lek Jin who represented Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.