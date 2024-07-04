MSU College Students Representative Council, new students join Oath Taking Ceremony

SHAH ALAM (July 4): MSU College (MSUC) welcomed 1,059 new students at the oath-taking ceremony held recently at the Management and Science University (MSU) main campus here.

With 241 students, MSUC Sarawak had the highest enrollment, followed by MSUC Kota Bharu with 194, MSUC Johor Bahru with 115, MSUC Sungai Petani with 113, MSUC Shah Alam with 110, MSUC Seremban with 99, MSUC Ipoh with 75, MSUC Terengganu with 47, MSUC Penang with 36, MSU Learning Centre Kuala Lumpur with 15, and MSUC Sabah with 14.

Muhammad Ilyaas Faizurrahman from MSUC Shah Alam led the oath-taking.

Also held was the appointment ceremony for the Students Representative Council (SRC) for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The Students Representative Council comprises 110 members. Swearing-in were 12 each from MSUC Sabah, Sungai Petani, and Kota Bharu; 11 each from MSUC Shah Alam and Sarawak; 10 each from MSU Learning Centre KL, MSUC Ipoh, Penang, and Johor Bahru; eight from MSUC Seremban; and six from MSUC Terengganu.

Leading the swearing-in oath was Rahidayah Qhainurshira Rasula from MSUC Sabah.

MSU and MSU College president Prof Tan Sri Datuk Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid attended the ceremony, along with members of the management team, which included the principals of MSU Colleges.

In his welcoming address, Mohd Shukri highlighted the journey of student experiences.

“Our beginnings do not define us. From this moment onward, your journey into the wider world begins. Take this time to explore and discover the university,” he said.