New gravity feed system delivers clean reliable water supply to Baleh’s Rh Mansai folks

KAPIT (July 4): Residents of Rumah Mansai in Nanga Sengkabang, Baleh now have reliable clean water supply following the recent installation of a new gravity feed system.

Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai told The Borneo Post that the project was carried out using his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocation.

“The Tuai Rumah had earlier written to me to request for the replacement of the longhouse’s ageing and leaking pipeline system.

“The project began early this year and was completed last month, providing the residents with reliable and clean water supply,” he said.

Staff from the assemblyman’s service centre, as well as from the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and the contractor, recently visited the longhouse to inspect and hand over the project.