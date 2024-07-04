Premier: Sarawak’s geoengineering challenges need innovative solutions incorporating sustainable green technologies

KUCHING (July 4): Sarawak’s unique geoengineering challenges require innovative solutions that incorporate green technologies and sustainable practices, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier pointed out the state’s geoengineering challenges are due to its geographical, environmental, and climatic conditions, such as extensive areas of peat soil, which are characterised by high organic content, high compressibility, and low bearing capacity.

He said this makes construction challenging as structures built on peat can experience significant settlement and stability issues.

“Another one is alluvial soil in our river deltas and floodplains, which is also soft and prone to consolidation and differential settlement.

“Besides that, the state also faces high rainfall and flooding at least once a year, which can lead to waterlogging and increased soil instability. This intensifies erosion and landslides, especially in hilly and mountainous areas,” he said in a speech read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for the opening of the International Conference of Tropical Geo Engineering (TropICon 2024) here today.

Abang Johari said by focusing on these challenges, Sarawak can enhance its infrastructure, ensure environmental sustainability, and support the well-being of its communities.

He said Sarawak has already taken significant steps towards intensifying green innovation.

“Green innovation, as we understand it, is not merely about technological advancements. It is about rethinking our approach to development and environmental stewardship,” he said.

This involves integrating traditional knowledge with cutting-edge science, fostering collaboration across disciplines, and ensuring that solutions are inclusive and equitable, he said.

“Our commitment to sustainable development is reflected in our policies and initiatives aimed at conserving our rainforests, promoting renewable energy, and supporting sustainable agriculture.

“However, we recognise that there is still much work to be done,” he said.

He added Sarawak is deeply committed to sustainable development and this dedication is manifested in the state’s initiatives in renewable energy, conservation, and sustainable land use.

“By bringing together global experts and innovators, we are not just enhancing our knowledge base but also positioning Sarawak as a hub for sustainable geoengineering solutions in tropical regions.

“The insights and technologies shared here will undoubtedly contribute to our efforts in sustainable infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and economic growth,” he said.

He stressed the exposure and networking opportunities provided will strengthen Sarawak’s ties with international research communities and industries, fostering further innovation and investment in the state.

TropICon 2024 is jointly organised by UTM Geotropik, Gabungan Jurutera Perunding Bumiputera Sarawak, and Concept P Jurutera Sdn Bhd.

Themed ‘Green Innovation as a Sustainable Solution for Geoengineering Issues in Tropical Regions’, it aims to share invaluable insights from esteemed international experts including from Kazakhstan, Australia, Indonesia, and India, as well as locals.

Held for the first time in Sarawak, the event’s exhibition offers industries and researchers the chance to display their prototypes and green products aimed at solving tropical geoengineering issues.