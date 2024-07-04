Putrajaya submits diplomatic protest note to UN rejecting Manila’s bid to reclaim Sabah after Paris court rule

KUALA LUMPUR (July 4): Malaysia has submitted a diplomatic note to UN Secretary-General António Guterres firmly rejecting the Philippines’ claim to Sabah, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported today.

In the diplomatic note, the Malaysian government said it “categorically” rejected the filing on the basis that the extended continental margin submitted by the Philippines “was projected from the baselines of the Malaysian state of Sabah”.

It said this “clearly disregards Malaysia’s indisputable sovereignty over the state of Sabah”.

Malaysia argued that the Philippines’ claim relies on Sabah’s baselines, which they see as a blatant disregard for their “indisputable sovereignty” over the state, said the note.

The issue carries significant weight for both South-east Asian nations, with economic implications due to the region’s rich oil-and-gas resources.

Manila has been seeking to extend its continental shelf in the West Palawan region of the South China Sea.

Additionally, Sabah’s geographical location is strategic for maritime routes and territorial waters.

SCMP reported that Malaysia’s protest comes amid a recent courtesy call by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila.

The Sabah dispute has seen periodic flare-ups involving diplomatic notes, legal actions, and even armed incursions.

In 2023, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled in Malaysia’s favour, nullifing an earlier French court’s ruling that the Sulu heirs — who are now considered Philippine citizens — were owed US$15 billion for oil-and-gas extracted by Petronas. – Malay Mail