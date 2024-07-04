Relocated SJK Chiaw Nan in Miri postpones opening to July 9

MIRI (July 4): The opening of the relocated SJK Chiaw Nan here has been postponed to July 9.

The school was relocated from Puyut, Marudi due to low enrolment there and the high demand for Chinese-medium education here.

According to the school board of directors, the initial opening date of July 1 could not be met due to unavoidable technical problems.

Board secretary Kong San Hoe said teachers and staff reported for duty yesterday (July 3) and classes are expected to start next Tuesday.

“Initially, the school will be managed by the Malaysian Ministry of Education (MoE) due to unavoidable technical problems.

“However, this school currently still does not have a headmaster and it is understood that the Ministry of Education is targeted to resolve this vacancy issue by September this year,” he said following a meeting with MoE representatives today.

He said the board expects the school to attract pupils from the surrounding residential areas.

“As of now, the school has already received more than 80 pupils and eight teachers,” he said.

It is understood the school previously had 116 pupils registered, but due to the delay in its opening, some parents transferred their children elsewhere.

“The school board sincerely hopes that the issue of the headmaster’s vacancy will be resolved as soon as possible, preferably before September, since the school starts the teaching session this month,” Kong said.

He added Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officially open the relocated school on July 11.

MoE classifies schools with a population of 150 pupils and below as low enrolment.