Sabah Malaysia My Second Home programme receives tremendous response

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): The Sabah Malaysia My Second Home (Sabah-MM2H) programme has received tremendous response from various countries so far, said State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Liew said the figure is rising by the day but hundreds to thousand of people had inquired about the programme since its announcement, especially from Southeast Asian countries, and even from America.

She said not every application will be approved as it depends on whether the applicants fulfil the set conditions but as far as the programme is concerned, the response has been tremendous.

“I’m very grateful to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) and its minister as well as the State Government for assisting us in this programme.

“Please write that down. I am thankful to them,” she told reporters after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between AirAsia and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) for a partnership to boost the tourism industry at Magellan Sutera here on Thursday.

The state’s version of the Malaysia My Second Home programme, Sabah-MM2H, was launched on June 30 and started accepting applications on July 1 after it was approved by the State Cabinet.

Liew had said that the programme had also received approval from the Federal government and Motac with an expected approval timeline of around eight to ten weeks.

Also present at the signing ceremony were AirAsia Aviation Group deputy group chief executive officer (Airline Operations) Datuk Captain Chester Voo Chee Son and STB chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit.