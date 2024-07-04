Sarawak Bomba old FB page hacked, netizens told to report page, malicious postings

KUCHING (July 4): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) old Facebook page, which had been deactivated three weeks ago, has been hacked.

In a statement, the department urged the public to report the page and any of its malicious postings so that appropriate actions can be taken by Facebook.

It said its public communications unit is currently in the midst of reporting the compromised page to the relevant authorities.

The statement came following a Facebook story with an image of a scantily dressed woman on the ‘Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Sarawak’ Facebook page, which was detected by social media users.

The post had been removed at the time of writing.

The department has clarified that its new Facebook page is named ‘Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Sarawak’.