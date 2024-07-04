Sarawak on right track for energy transition, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (July 4): Sarawak is on track to generate new revenues for both state and country, as well as help the region achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The deputy state minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability attributed this positive development to the state’s abundant natural resources, affordable hydropower, and strategic location.

“Sarawak is committed to developing its various renewable energy sources, including hydropower, solar and floating solar, wind energy, wave kinetic energy and green hydrogen.

“The state also wants to develop its bioenergy, synthetic fuels, e-methanol, carbon capture utilisation and storage, biofuel, and sustainable aviation fuels as well,” he said at the closing of the 2024 Offshore Energy Asia (OEA) Conference at a local hotel here today.

With strong political will and leadership, Dr Hazland said Sarawak is poised to become the destination of choice for green hydrogen production in this part of the world.

Thus, he called upon everyone to keep pace with the green hydrogen development, of its economic and socioeconomic benefits, as well as its potential to enhance energy security and mitigate climate change.

Dr Hazland further explained that Sarawak is deemed safe for carbon storage, in view of it being situated outside the ‘Ring of Fire’.

“Since we are outside the ‘Ring of Fire’, we are able to store carbon in our depleted oil wells,” he said.

Also referred to as the ‘Circum-Pacific Belt’, the ‘Ring of Fire’ is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

Meanwhile, OEA 2024 Conference chairman Datuk Mohamed Sabri Mohamed Zain, who is also Yinson Energy chief executive officer, said the inaugural conference was held to support the Sarawak government’s vision towards energy transition, with a primary focus on floating energy and production.