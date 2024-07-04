Sarawak Skills, ADTEC Bintulu tie-up to advance educational excellence, vocational training

BINTULU (July 4): The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Skills and ADTEC Bintulu marks a significant milestone towards fostering educational excellence and enhancing vocational training opportunities in Sarawak, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said it embodies a collective commitment to the future of the youth, the advancement of technical skills and the sustainable development of Sarawak.

“Sarawak Skills has long been at the forefront of providing high-quality technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

“Their dedication to equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in various industries is commendable.

“Similarly, ADTEC Bintulu, with its state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive training programmes, has been a beacon of excellence in technical education and skills development,” he said at the MoU exchange ceremony at ADTEC Bintulu yesterday.

His text of speech was read by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Premier said the partnership is a testament to their shared vision of developing a highly skilled and competent workforce that can meet the demands of an ever-evolving labour market.

“Through this MoU, Sarawak Skills and ADTEC Bintulu will collaborate on a wide range of initiatives, including curriculum development and sharing of best practices in technical education.

“The collaboration between Sarawak Skills and ADTEC Bintulu is significant and demonstrates the strong ties between the Sarawak and federal governments,” said Abang Johari.

He noted that one of the key objectives of this collaboration is to bridge the gap between industry needs and training outcomes.

He added that by aligning the training programmes with the specific requirements of various sectors, both entities can ensure that their graduates are job-ready and equipped with the skills that employers are looking for.

This, he said, will not only enhance the employability of the youth but also contribute to the overall economic growth and development of Sarawak.

In addition, Abang Johari said this partnership will create new opportunities for students to gain practical experience through internships and industrial placements.

By working closely with industry partners, he added, they can provide their students with hands-on training and exposure to real-world challenges, preparing them for successful careers in their chosen fields.

In addition to benefiting students, Abang Johari said this collaboration will also enhance the professional development of educators and trainers.

He said by facilitating knowledge sharing and capacity building initiatives, they can enhance the quality of teaching and learning at both Sarawak Skills and ADTEC Bintulu.

“This, in turn, will lead to better educational outcomes and a more skilled workforce,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, the signing of this MoU is just the beginning of what promises to be a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.

“It is a reflection of your unwavering commitment to excellence in education and your determination to create a brighter future for the people of Sarawak.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the leadership teams of Sarawak Skills and ADTEC Bintulu for their dedication and hard work in making this collaboration a reality.

“Their vision and efforts have laid a strong foundation for a partnership that will undoubtedly bring significant benefits to your students, educators and industries,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government has been steadfast in promoting diversification and sustainable development.

He said initiatives have been put in place to encourage investment in renewable energy, tourism and manufacturing, contributing to a balanced and resilient economic landscape.

He added that the focus on sustainable growth ensures that the state’s natural beauty and resources are preserved for future generations.

Sarawak, he said, has been proactive in fostering an environment conducive for business and entrepreneurship.

“Policies that encourage innovation attract investment and nurture start-ups that have resulted in a burgeoning technology sector, putting Sarawak on the map as a hub for technological advancement.

“As we look to the future, Sarawak’s economy is poised for even greater heights. With a strong commitment to sustainable practices, fostering innovation and nurturing a skilled workforce, the state is ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.

Also present at the event were Human Resources Department deputy director-general Kamaruzaman Md Ali and Sarawak Skills managing director Hallman Sabri.