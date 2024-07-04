Singapore’s Sofos Group, as one of the shareholders of TS Asia Green Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd., is excited to announce the commencement of a US$4 billion oil storage terminal project in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore-incorporated Sofos Group has established TS Asia Green Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. to manage and develop a US$4 billion oil storage terminal project in Sabah. This landmark project shows Sofos’ commitment to innovation, ecology and the economic growth of East Malaysia, and is destined to change the face of the oil and gas industry in Southeast Asia.

TS Asia Green’s project to build one of Malaysia’s largest single-site storage tank complexes has been carefully planned by the Sofos Group since the late 2020s. The terminal will be built in three stages to a huge capacity of 8 million cubic meters, and will be able to hold different types of oil that are critical to the region’s energy needs.

The development will be done in three separate stages. In the first stage, 1.9 million cubic meters of storage tanks and a jetty will be built, which is expected to cost $1 billion. During Phase 2, 2.1 million cubic meters of storage tanks will be added. Construction is set to begin in 2025 and is expected to cost US$1 billion. Phase 3 will start construction in 2027 and include the addition of 4 million cubic meters of storage tanks and refinery facilities, which is expected to cost US$2 billion.

The planned project site will have various facilities including a refinery, a tank farm, processing facilities, a jetty, an administration office, a training center, a fire station workshop, labs, and more.

CEO of Sofos Group, Mr. Albert Tan, was positive about the project, commenting, “This venture represents a strong partnership aimed at advancing Malaysia’s oil and gas infrastructure.”

“A big thank you to everyone who has helped us with this milestone project in Sabah,” said Mr. Feng Tao, Director of TS Asia Green Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd.

It is worth highlighting the strength of the partners collaborating in the project to ensure a successful completion. Working with a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Sofos Group is confident of the strong off-take contracts that have been put in place, which would contribute to the project’s success and long-term viability. The signing of the framework deal between CNOOC’s subsidiary and TS Asia Green Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. in February 2024 cemented the relationship, pushing the project a big step forward.

The project is also privileged to involve well-known EPC contractors like Sinopec Engineering, a subsidiary of CNPC, CCCC (China Communication Construction Company), EMCG (The Eleventh Metallurgical Construction Group Co., Ltd.) and OCN Constructors Sdn. Bhd., all of whom will further ensure that the highest global standards of construction and operations are met.

Sofos Group is committed to promoting long-term economic growth in Sabah, and the project is expected to break ground later this year. The building process is planned to take 24 months. The terminal’s many facilities, such as a tank farm, processing units, administrative offices, and training centers, will not only create local jobs but also make Malaysia more competitive in the global oil and gas market.

We invite you to join us on this transformative journey to pave the way for a better, more sustainable future in Sabah and beyond.