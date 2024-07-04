KOTA KINABALU (July 4): The State Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry (KePKAS) will come up with proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to crack down on illegal tour and travel operators in Sabah, said its minister, Datuk Christina Liew.

Commenting on a recent spate of mishaps involving tourists during sports activities here, where many have been saying that there are no proper regulations, especially for water activities, Liew said there are actually existing regulations for each type of such activities in the state, whether on land, in the sky or water.

However, she claimed that when such incidents occurred and she looked into them, nine out of ten times she found that the travel operators involved were unlicensed, where many travellers were attracted by their lower prices without realising that they would be participating in sports activities with no proper guidelines or procedures.

Hence, the minister said she will be chairing a meeting on Friday with all department heads under her ministry, including Sabah Parks and State Wildlife Department, as well as police and other relevant parties, to figure out the reasons behind a spate of recent mishaps involving tourists here, what actions they are going to take and how they are going to prevent or minimise such incidents.

Liew said it will be a long meeting to specifically discuss on how to address this issue involving illegal tour and travel operators.

“We want to establish a proper SOP. We already agreed in principle that there will be a committee with a helpline, which tourists in distress can immediately contact for assistance, but this is only part and parcel of it. The proper SOPs will apply according to the type of activity, including water.

“Nine out of ten times these mishaps happen and I investigate, it is because they engaged with illegal tour operators. There is a recent case involving bad behaviour towards a tourist who I had asked to lodge a police report and pass to me as I may want to consider charging their illegal guide, who is a Sabahan but unlicensed.

“And each time these sort of incidents happen, it falls back to us, to STB, to me, and they call us useless and don’t know how to protect our tourists. No, they picked the wrong, unlicensed guide. And what can we do? We still have to handle it.

“So we are going to do an in-depth study and come up with certain SOPs that will help us to improve in the future,” she told reporters after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between AirAsia and Sabah Tourism Board for a partnership to boost the tourism industry at Magellan Sutera here on Thursday.