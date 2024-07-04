Thursday, July 4
St John’s Church Sibu holds Ngiling Bidai to mark end of Gawai Dayak festivities

By Conny Banji on Sarawak
Jose (third left) is joined by others in rolling up the mat. – Photo by Watt Zacchaeus

SIBU (July 4): St John’s Anglican Church here held a ‘Ngiling Bidai’ ceremony on Sunday to mark the closing of the Gawai Dayak celebration.

It was held during the Sunday mass service led by the church vicar Jose Jol.

Prior to the mass, churchgoers in traditional attire performed the ‘niti daun’ accompanied by ‘tabuh’ music in the church compound.

They proceeded into the church building and the mass commenced as usual.

After the mass ended, Jose and others performed the rolling up the mat to symbolise the end of the Gawai Dayak celebration.

