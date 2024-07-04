STB urges data sharing to assess rural tourism success

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) calls for a comprehensive data collection effort from district tourism associations and key operators to measure the success of rural tourism initiatives in the state.

Its chairman, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, has emphasised the importance of this data during a Product Rural Tourism Committee (PRTC) meeting on Wednesday, highlighting its necessity for strategic planning and sustainable development.

“After 10 years of developing rural and community-based tourism, it’s time for a more structured approach to evaluate our success.

“We need everyone’s input to create a comprehensive picture of our rural tourism landscape for informed decision-making,” he said.

By compiling accurate data from all districts, STB can better understand the impact of rural tourism, identify areas for improvement, and ensure effective resource use.

Joniston added working together to gather and analyse data will help stakeholders ensure that rural tourism in Sabah thrives, offering unique experiences for visitors while supporting local communities.

STB has compiled data from the Kiulu Tourism Association, Kadamaian Tourism Association and Tambunan Tourism Association, spanning from 2017 to 2022.

For instance, Kadamaian saw a significant rise from 80,000 visitors and RM900,000 in receipts in 2017 to 216,882 visitors and RM2.57 million in 2019. In 2022, visitor numbers were 72,871, generating RM2.21 million.

Similarly, Kiulu recorded 53,000 visitors with RM4 million in receipts in 2017, which fluctuated over the years, reaching 79,935 visitors and RM2.79 million in 2022.

Tambunan reported 83,000 visitors and RM4.15 million in receipts in 2017, with varying numbers in subsequent years, including 16,279 visitors in 2020. In 2022, visitor numbers rose to 71,550, generating RM2.92 million.

In the PRTC meeting, they also discussed a proposal to organise KITA Food Festival in Sabah.

The KITA Food Festival aims to bring in chefs to Sabah and explore local ingredients while promoting gastronomy.