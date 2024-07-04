Thursday, July 4
Temenggong Lau receives state award for contribution to S’wak development

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
Lau receives the Pingat Peringatan Bakti Jubli Intan (Perak) from Abang Johari during the ceremony. – Photo by Information Department

KUCHING (July 4): Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, the deputy managing director of KTS Group of Companies, has been awarded the Pingat Peringatan Bakti Jubli Intan (Perak) today.

The award was received from Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, in honour of his significant contributions to the development of Sarawak.

The award ceremony was held at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building during the Majlis Penganugerahan Pingat Peringatan Jubli Intan 2023, in conjunction with the celebration of the 60th independence of Sarawak.

A total of 189 individuals were awarded during the ceremony.

Among them, five were honoured with the Pingat Peringatan Cemerlang Jubli Intan (Emas), while the remaining received the Pingat Peringatan Bakti Jubli Intan (Perak).

