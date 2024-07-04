The Band Lab’s live anime, comics, games orchestra concert returns to Kuching Aug 10

KUCHING (July 4): Following the overwhelming success of last year’s ‘An Anime Symphony’, The Band Lab has announced the return of its live orchestra concert ‘An ACG Symphony’.

A release today said the highly-anticipated event will take place at the Ang Cheng Ho Sport and Community Hall in Batu Kawa here on Aug 10.

“It promises an even more magical and immersive experience than before. Last year’s ‘An Anime Symphony’ held in December had two sold-out shows and attracted over 1,200 attendees, including international visitors, and set the stage for what is now Borneo’s premier Anime, Comics and Games (ACG) live concert.

“The success of this event has inspired The Band Lab to elevate the concert experience, exploring innovative elements to create a truly unique spectacle for concertgoers,” read the statement.

It added that this year’s ‘An ACG Symphony’ is a celebration of ACG through the powerful medium of orchestral music.

As Borneo’s largest and only full live orchestra-themed ticketed event, The Band Lab has teamed up with Kuching Choral Society and other local organisations to enhance the experience with new elements including a choir, more cosplays, Chinese orchestra elements, and increased incorporation of digital and electronic music effects.

This collaboration aims to captivate the audience and elevate the concert to unprecedented heights.

The concert will feature a 55-piece orchestra, a 30-piece choir, five vocalists, cosplayers and dancers, with the musicians themselves also in cosplay.

This includes local singing talents such as Ng Chien Chien, Christine Chai, Shann Liaw and Dell Lawrence.

One of the highlights will be an appearance by Amelia Khor, the local cosplay wonder, community sensation and anisong singer.

With a wide-ranging presence as a gamer, YouTuber, and streamer, Khor has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

She has also performed at ACG events in Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Central to ‘An ACG Symphony’ is its meticulously crafted repertoire, featuring a collection of cherished melodies from renowned anime series and games.

Attendees can look forward to being captivated by renditions from well-loved titles including Selections from Ghibli Studios, Genshin Impact, One Piece, Final Fantasy, Attack on Titan, Kimi No Nawa, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and more.

This event is made possible through the generous support of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, and is in collaboration with various local organisations.

Early bird tickets are available starting at RM59 on https://thebandlab.com/acg until July 5.