UTS, Sibu Yunyang Chinese Orchestra to stage first-ever concert

SIBU (July 4): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and Sibu Yunyang Chinese Orchestra (SYCO) are inviting members of the public to witness their first-ever Chinese Orchestra Concert 2024 at Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud Chancellor Hall, UTS on Aug 24.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr KhairuddinAb Hamid said the concert aims to raise funds for the welfare of underprivileged UTS students, as well as promote local cultural and recreational activities.

“Our target is to raise RM50,000 from ticket sales and sponsors as well as to have 1,000 attendees.

“If this event proves to be successful, we may consider making it as an annual event because we believe that a university exists not only to provide education but also as exposure to the diversity of society,” he said.

According to him, proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting UTS students in need so that their educational journeys are not hindered by financial hardships.

Khairuddin also said the funds will enable SYCO to maintain and expand their cultural activities, providing more opportunities for community engagement with Chinese music.

Adding on, he hoped that through the performances, the organiser would be able to share the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Chinese music with the audience.

“We also hope to encourage local song-writing and composition by supporting local composers and performers as we aim to inspire new musical creations that reflect contemporary cultural landscapes.”

He added among the highlights of the concert include performances by SibuYunyang Chinese Orchestra and Oriental Traditional Orchestra Kuching.

The event will run from 7pm to 10pm, with registration starting at 6pm.

Khairuddin also said tickets are available at only RM20 each (early bird promotion) until July 20, after which the normal price will be RM30 per ticket.

The ticket price for VIP seats is RM50 each and RM20 each for UTS students. There will be no early bird promotions for both VIP and student tickets.

Also present at the press conference were SYCO president Chen Yi, advisor David Leong Ek Kian and UTS Student Development and Services Centre director Lu Yew King.

For further inquiries, contact David Ling on 016-8637383, Chen Yi on 019-8187219 or Francis Chen on 019-8861188.