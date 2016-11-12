Study to assess proposed methanol plant project

KUCHING: Petronas and Yayasan Hartanah Bumiputera Sarawak (YHBS) – an entity of the state government – signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday to jointly conduct a pre-feasibility study for a proposed methanol plant project in Bintulu.

The study will assess the overall technical and commercial viability and feasibility of developing a methanol and methanol derivatives complex at the Samalaju Industrial Park.

“This is in line to our Chief Minister’s (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) policy of encouraging downstream activities of our oil and gas industry by creating opportunities and putting added value to our resources in Sarawak,” said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who witnessed the signing by Petronas corporate strategy senior vice-president Adif Zulkifli and YHBS deputy chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain on Adenan’s behalf.

Abang Johari applauded Petronas for working with YHBS as it would provide the opportunity for Sarawakians to participate in the oil and gas industry.

“Sarawakians will be able to train, upgrade their skills and gain valuable exposure on international trade, which is vital in view of our challenging era,” he said.

During the same event, Petronas also signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Huchems Fine Chemical Malaysia Sdn Bhd for the supply of 58 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd)

of natural gas to Huchems’ proposed petrochemical plant in Samalaju Industrial Park for a period of 20 years to produce ammonia and ammonia derivatives.

The HOA was signed by Malaysia Petroleum Management vice-president Zamri Jusoh and Huchems Malaysia chief executive officer Kim Ki Tai.

“Definitely, this (HOA) will change the landscape in Sarawak’s participation in the oil and gas industry. I am also optimistic that it will be able to change the economic landscape of Sarawak by diversifying the state’s economy,” said Abang Johari.

He also called on Huchems Fine Chemical Malaysia Sdn Bhd to carry out corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives as well as explore other downstream opportunities in Sarawak when the petrochemical plant in Bintulu became a reality.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, Petronas said both agreements were part of its ongoing efforts to work together with the

state government to transform Sarawak into a petrochemical hub.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Huchems group chief executive officer Choi Gyu Sung and Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan.