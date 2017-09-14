Battery acid spill in aircraft cargo hold

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Quick action by the Fire and Rescue Department’s hazardous material (Hazmat) team managed contain battery acid that spilled inside the cargo hold of a Boeing 737-838 aircraft of Malaysia Airlines at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department said the department was alerted of the emergency at 6.15pm and and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

“Investigation at the scene found the acid had spilled inside the cargo and we immeidately contain the situation by using sulfur powder before storing the liquid inside a waste drum,” said the spokesperson, adding that the substance was then handed to Malaysia Airport Berhad (MAB) for further action.

It is learned that the plane had landed at KKIA from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) around 6pm when the incident was spotted by airport crew.

The operation ended at 8pm without any untoward incident reported.