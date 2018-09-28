Najib pays up balance of RM3.5M bail

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has paid up the balance of the RM3.5 million bail imposed by the Sessions Court after he claimed trial on Sept 20 to 25 charges in relation to 1Malaysia Development Berhad funds.

This was confirmed following a check at the bail payment counter at the Jalan Duta Courts Complex here at 9 am today.

On Sept 20, Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi granted Najib, 65, bail of RM3.5 million in two sureties and set Nov 16 for the mention of the case. The judge allowed an application by Najib, through counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, to pay RM1 million on Sept 21 and RM500,000 daily by today.

Najib faces four charges of corruption involving RM2.282 billion involving 1MDB funds deposited into his personal account and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

He also faces three counts of criminal breach of trust and one charge of abuse of power involving RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd and three counts of money laundering involving the same amount. – Bernama