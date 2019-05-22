License to kill: Croc hunters promote their services on social media

MIRI: State authorities here have confirmed that a licence and permit has been issued allowing the hunt of up to 10 heads of estuarine crocodiles in rivers in Niah for a set period of time this year.

According to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), the licence and permit was issued under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998.

This comes after a post made by one Bryan Yong went viral on social media, after it included a picture of five men sitting atop a dead crocodile with a caption that promoted their services as “crocodile rangers”, implying that they would be able to hunt crocodiles with impunity.

“We have investigated the case. A licence/permit was issued to Yong Yun Leong by the Forest Department Sarawak under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998 to hunt 10 heads of estuarine crocodiles in Sg Niah, Sg Kuala Baram, Sg Bakong and Sg Kejapil.

“The hunting period is from April 10 to Oct 31, 2019,” a representative from SFC told The Borneo Post today.

When contacted, Yong confirmed that his team had been given the licence and so far had caught three crocodiles measuring, with the largest measuring 17. 5 feet.

“We have only caught three crocodiles so far. What was posted in the video clips in the Niah Community Facebook group were from other areas, perhaps other countries.

“Our licence is for hunting and the sale of crocodiles, including on the international market. We encourage public cooperation in notifying us the existence of these crocodiles, especially those feeling threatened by their proximity,” he said.

He added that their services were offered free of charge.