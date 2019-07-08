No critical allowance for Bomba this year

IPOH: Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel will not receive the monthly critical allowance of RM200 this year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said there were several procedures that needed to be looked at including the country’s financial position.

Zuraida, however, added the request for the critical allowance was still under review by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and was at the discussion stage with the Treasury Department.

“This year, it (allowance) is not possible, sad to say. But if they get it by this year, then it is a bonus. But in my opinion, it is not easy to get it by this year,” she told reporters after launching the new state JBPM headquarters here today.

The inauguration of the building was graced by Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah. His Highness was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim. Also present was Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azum.

Last year, Zuraida was quoted as saying that the critical allowance scheme for firefighters had been raised since the administration of the Barisan Nasional government and resurfaced when the Pakatan Harapan took over the rein of the government.

Zuraida also drew attention by saying she had brought up the welfare and needs of firefighters to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as well as Sultan Nazrin.

She explained that among the issues raised included the need to upgrade ‘the ranks of the firemen as they are involved in very risky jobs.

“The firefighters must be given special attention because their duties are not just fighting the fire, rescuing victims from floods, but also other special jobs such as catching monkeys and snakes.

“Both the King and Sultan Nazrin were very concerned and agreed with the proposal but we have procedures to follow while some other issues needed priority,” she said. – Bernama