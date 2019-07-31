PBS to contest Kota Belud, Kadamaian, Pintasan

KOTA BELUD: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is all set for the next general election, including at the newly approved 13 new state seats.

Speaking at the PBS Kadamaian annual general meeting here yesterday, its President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the party is determined to recapture Kadamaian state and the Kota Belud parliamentary seats, as well as contesting for the newly approved Pintasan state seat.

“Kota Belud and Kadamaian are ours. We will contest at these two seats in the 15th general election, plus (the newly approved) Pintasan (state seat).

“I believe we have the support of the grassroots here, as feedback showed that their sentiment is anti-administration. Therefore, we offer PBS to be the voice of the people here,” he said.

In Kadamaian’s case, Ongkili said the party had compromised by swapping the seat with United Pasok Momogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO), but was disappointed when the latter betrayed them.

“UPKO not only betrayed us, but also the Presidential Council we formed with PBRS (Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) to forge greater cooperation for major victory in the last election. I reiterate that UPKO made PBS and other then Barisan Nasional component parties opposition.

“Apart from betraying our trust, UPKO also let their voters down, who are mostly PBS supporters,” he said.

He noted that the incumbent Kadamaian assemblyman had won the seat following the support from PBS members, but chose to support the current Warisan-led government, along with several others, for some personal gain.

“The Kadamaian assemblyman had the chance to be YB (Yang Berhormat) and jumped to help Warisan to become government. And for the first time, Kadamaian has a full minister representing the people.

“I challenge him to perform his duties and not just enjoy his perks as a minister. As a full minister, he should be able to develop the area better than his predecessors, who were just holding assistant minister’s posts.

“So the Kadamaian assemblyman has to prove that he is a better choice. Otherwise PBS’ support has gone to waste,” he said.

Datuk Ewon Benedick is the Kadamaian assemblyman who is also the Rural Development Minister.

In preparation for their upcoming battles, Ongkili urged PBS members to start work now and remain steady.

“Stay united, just like our war cry ‘Bersatu’, and work hard. We must not be too complacent. We begin work now and I believe we will reap the fruit of our labour soon,” he said.