Lynas Malaysia receives Gold class Occupational Safety and Health Award

KUCHING: Lynas Malaysia’s continued commitment to the highest occupational safety and health standards has been recognised with a Gold class award from The Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH).

After a stringent auditing process, Lynas was awarded with the ‘MSOSH OSH Gold Class 2 Award Winner for 2018’ under the category of Manufacturing and Chemical Sectors.

The award was presented by Minister of Human Resources, M Kulasegaran, to Lynas Malaysia safety and health manager Mohd Nawayi who accepted the award on behalf of Lynas Malaysia.

Commenting on the award, Lynas’ vice president of people and culture Mimi Afzan Afza said: “This award is an achievement for our company and for our people who work hard every day to ensure Lynas Malaysia is a safe place to work and that we are safe for our local communities and the environment.

“At Lynas Malaysia, we make safety and health a daily priority and we are very proud that our safe working environment and excellent working conditions are being recognised through this award. Recently we announced that we had achieved one year ‘Lost time injury free’ and this award is a further achievement for our people.”

The MSOSH OSH Award program began in 1982. The annual MSOSH awards are intended to give due recognition to all organisations which have achieved commendable safety and health records and have shown improvement in occupational safety and health processes through sound safety and health management systems.

Companies are subjected to stringent document and site verification audits by a MSOSH panel of qualified and dedicated auditors in order to be considered by the MSOSH Technical Committee for the respective awards.

MSOSH OSH Award auditors include representatives from Department of Occupational Safety and Health; Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial; Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH); National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health; SIRIM Berhad; Malaysian Employer Federation; and Federation of Malaysia Manufacturers.