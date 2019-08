KUCHING: A tree fell onto a Perodua Alza at Jalan Tai Shin Jar here Wednesday at about 2.50pm.

The driver was inside the vehicle when the incident occurred, but fortunately was not injured.

The fallen tree blocked half of the main road, causing traffic congestion after strong winds and heavy rainfall caused it to snap and fall.

Seven personnel from the Batu Lintang Fire and Rescue Department were deployed to the scene where they cut up the tree and moved it to the side of the road.