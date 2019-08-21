Wednesday, August 21
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Junction to Kuala Lumpur and Sibu? Department slams fake signboard

Junction to Kuala Lumpur and Sibu? Department slams fake signboard

0
Posted on News, Sarawak

The State Public Works Department has deemed it necessary to issue a statement today to make it clear that Sibu and Sarikei is not accessible by road from Kuala Lumpur.

KUCHING: The State Public Works Department has deemed it necessary to issue a statement today to make it clear that Sibu and Sarikei is not accessible by road from Kuala Lumpur.

It came after a picture of a misleading signboard at a T-junction went viral on social media recently.

“Reference is made to the recently viral directional signboard ‘Kuala Lumpur– Sibu / Sarikei’ which has caused confusion, please be informed that the photo / image is fake and superimposed.

“It is hoped that such irresponsible acts will not be repeated in the future,” the statement read.

Recommended Posts