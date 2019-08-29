Mahathir wants probe into KLIA systems malfunction

HANOI: Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Wednesday Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) must investigate the actual cause of the recent systems malfunction at the KL International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia.

He said the systems failure at the airport should not have occurred.

“We have to find out the reason for the breakdown. It should not have happened because similar systems are in use at other airports and they don’t face the problems that we do,” he told Malaysian journalists after concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam.

Dr Mahathir said KLIA is recovering from the breakdown but the airport is not operating smoothly yet.

A systems breakdown last Wednesday resulted in flight delays and cancellations and long queues at check-in counters as airport staff reverted to manual operations.

It affected the main functions such as WiFi connections, the flight information display system, check-in counters and baggage-handling system.

The MAHB lodged a police report yesterday on the breakdown and the police said they are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.