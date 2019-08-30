AirAsia asks MAHB to relook or replace airport operational system

KUALA LUMPUR: The operational system at main terminals of the KL International Airport (KLIA) and klia2, which was recently disrupted for almost four days and causing dozens of flight delays, needs to be re-looked at or replaced for better ones.

In making the call, AirAsia Group deputy chief executive officer of technology and digital Aireen Omar said the system, which she deemed to be “old and very expensive”, should be upgraded immediately to enable airlines to provide better services to their passengers and the country as a whole.

She said the airline had previously recommended its system which she claimed was less costly and “far more competent that the current ones used in all airports in Malaysia”, but it was rejected by the airport operator, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“They (MAHB) asked us to use their system and we know that their system is ‘inferior’ but they forced us to use their system.

“So I think this (the recent glitch) shows that MAHB really needs to buck up and listen to their clients so that they can serve better,” she told reporters after launching the AirAsia BIG and Petronas Mesra two-way conversion points campaign here yesterday.

The disrupted connections had affected several airport systems such as WiFi connections, Flight Information Display System, check-in-counters and the Baggage Handling Systems.

On Monday, MAHB said it had not ruled out the possibility that the network failure was caused by an act of malicious intent.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad urged MAHB to investigate the real cause of the failure, noting it should not have occurred as the same system was utilised in other airports in the country.

It was reported that MAHB lodged a police report today over the disruption and this was confirmed by KLIA District Police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah. — Bernama