Come to furniture expo at Vivacity

KUCHING: The Modern Home Expo @ Vivacity Megamall is currently promoting various brands at the Vivacity Megamall from Aug 25 to Sept 9.

According to the organiser – Kuching Furniture Event (KFE)- various brands are participating in the expo such as Mixbox, Kingkoil, Starrynite, Dorma, M Living, Lusiano and Casa Moderno.

There will also be a lucky draw for those who buy items worth more than RM1,000 at the expo.

“The lucky draw session will take place at the Centre Atrium of Vivacity Megamall from 9pm to 9.30pm on Dec 11. We require customers to have their handphones turned on during the lucky draw session as well,” said KFE representative Wong Kiong Hung.

Wong also said various promotions are offered by the organiser during the expo including free delivery from Kuching to Miri for any purchase of more than RM3,000.

Besides that, the organiser is also offering packages such as the Modern Home Package in which customers will get to choose a combination of a few items such as bedroom set, sofa, coffee table, dining set and television cabinet set.

“We give additional RM8,000 cash back discount for those who take this Modern Home Package, which is suitable for new house owners or owners of hotels or inns,” said Wong.

Another is the Mixbox Bedroom Set package in which customers can mix and match ideal bedroom set from RM1,998 which comes with a 30 per cent discount on items such as bedroom sets, PWP branded mattress and nine free gifts.

There are also offers for other brands and items such as Kingkoil mattress, Dorma mattress, various brands of sofas and television cabinets.

For more information, contact the organiser or Wong himself at 016-8856289 or visit Vivacity Megamall.