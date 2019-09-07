We need everyone in environmental conservation – deputy minister

KOTA KINABALU: The participants of Train of Trainers and Workshop to Improve Environment Awareness Camp have been urged to use knowledge and input from the event to educate the young generation on the importance of environment preservation and conservation.

The advice came from Deputy Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis during the closing ceremony of the event at Ming Garden Hotel & Residence, here, yesterday.

She said the Department of Environment Sabah, with the collaboration of Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, State Education Department and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) jointly organized the event, which is participated by some 40 teachers from primary and secondary schools from all over the state.

“We all know that Sabah is rich in natural resources and obviously they need to be protected.

“Under my ministry, we will continue to ensure all industrial development will be subjected to the Environmental Quality Act 1974 so that ours will always be protected.

“However, we need everyone to be with us, working together to ensure we will achieve it,” said Munirah.

There are six modules under the camp namely Organic Agriculture Ecosystems, Highlands Ecosystems, Forest Ecosystems, Coastal Marine Ecosystems, River Ecosystems, Oil Palm Plantation Ecosystems and Urban Ecosystems.

The camp has also organised a tour to Petrosains Playsmart, Kota Kinabalu Wetlands Conservation and Sungai Moyog Automatic Monitoring System Station.

“Hands-On Go For Nature” activity was also implemented during their visit to the wetlands centre.

This year, Petronas has announced its sponsorship for Kinabalu Awards 2019 event and Campaign Live Green With DOE- PETRONAS.

Meanwhile, the launching of state-lebel Household E-Waste Collection Centre will be held next year where several local authorities will be part of the programme.

Munirah, in her speech appreciated Petronas’ efforts for assisting various activities and programs related to environmental awareness to ensure the activities and programs are more interactive and effective.

She was hoping the collaboration would continue from time to time to ensure the positive impact would reach every level of the community.