Ugak satisfied with work progress of Nanga Mujong-Putai road

KAPIT: Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak is satisfied with the work progress of the Nanga Mujong-Putai road to the proposed Baleh Hydroelectric Dam.

Ugak, together with Bukit Mabong District Officer Douglas Pungga and several community leaders hoped on a 4WD vehicle to drive from Nanga Mujong to Nanga Sempili recently to check on the road and see for himself the work progress.

“The first phase of the Nanga Mujong to Putai road includes a bridge which is 70 per cent completed. When completed next year the iconic bridge would be a game-changer for the people of Baleh.

“It took me 1 hour 45 minutes to drive to Nanga Sempili. Some stretches are well done while others are not quite there. Tar-sealing will be done soon,” he said.

He acknowledged that the contractors had problems with transporting building materials by river because of the low water level caused by the drought. Barges are waiting in Kapit for the water level to rise to take bitumen up the river to the construction site.

He was however satisfied with everything done so far, and thanked the federal and Sarawak governments for approving fund to build the road.