95 trade-related offences recorded in Limbang

LIMBANG: A total of 95 cases of various trade offences have been recorded by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Limbang Division from January to early December last year.

Its chief, Pulnama Tarah said during the period a total of 8,929 premises in the division were inspected comprising 8,209 in urban and 720 in rural areas.

“Legal action was taken against the 95 cases. The ministry seized goods worth RM405,118 and collected RM23,800 compound fees,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He said topping the list were 50 cases under Price Control and Anti- Profiteering Act 2011 involving seizure of goods worth RM6,156.65 and compound fees valued at RM5,100.

“Meanwhile, the Weights and Measures Act 1972 registered the second highest with 30 cases involving RM3,375 worth of goods seized and

RM8,100 worth of compound fees followed by the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 with eight cases and seizure of goods worth RM2,876 and RM1,600 compound fees,” he said.

For offences under the Supply Control Act 1961, he said seven cases were reported involving RM392,710 worth of goods confiscated.