Foodpanda denies rider infected by Covid-19 in WhatsApp video

KUCHING: Foodpanda Malaysia has denied claims that it has a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 case among its riders after a video was shared on a messaging app supposedly of one of its riders being taken away by health authorities.

The company said the video shared on WhatsApp claimed that the victim was a Foodpanda delivery rider from an apartment complex in Old Klang Road and that the police were now tracing those that the individual came in contact with.

“We would like to verify that after checking with our rider fleet that there has been no suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases among our riders,” it said in a statement.

“Foodpanda also would like to add that they do not have a reason to believe that their wider business and customer communities have been impacted by this. Foodpanda will continue to monitor and keep all stakeholders updated on the development of COVID-19 to implement further measures as necessary.”

The company also said it was aware of various other messages, videos and voice notes circulating that affected it and affirmed that they were not verified news sources.

The company urged Malaysians to rely on credible and reliable news sources that are approved by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as to not share unverified information especially during this sensitive time.