PM Muhyiddin, Tengku Zafrul appointed to Khazanah board

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced the appointment of Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the chairman of Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

In a statement yesterday, the MoF said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as well as Datuk Mohammed Azlan Hashim have been appointed as its members, adding that the appointments are effective immediately.

In a separate statement, Khazanah said it is looking forward to work with the newly-reconstituted board in fulfilling its mandate as the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia.

It had also announced that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stepped down as chairman and member of the board, effective March 25, 2020.

“On behalf of the management and staff, Khazanah would like record our thanks and appreciation to Tun Dr Mahathir for his leadership, guidance and contributions throughout his tenure as chairman,” added Khazanah. — Bernama