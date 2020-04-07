Auto workshops can operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays – Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow vehicle workshops to operate twice a week during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“All workshops dealing with vehicle spare parts, tyres and battery are allowed to operate on Tuesday and Thursday starting tomorrow (today), from 7am to 7pm,” he said during a press conference to give daily update on Covid-19 yesterday.

These is in addition to the businesses that are allowed to operate periodically such as hardware shops, shops selling agriculture input and shops selling spare parts for agriculture and industrial machinery.

Abdul Karim also informed it was decided that all Sarawakians, whether they come back from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah or overseas, would be quarantined at the designated quarantine centres in towns where they arrived.

“In Kuching, there are 87 Sarawakians being quarantined at the hotel at Hock Lee, while in Miri there are 86 at Mega Hotel and 26 at Somerset Hotel. This brings the total of Sarawakians under quarantine to 181.

“In addition, flights between Labuan and Miri will be reduced during this MCO,” he said.

On why all flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sibu are cancelled as announced on Sunday, Abdul Karim explained that it is because they have not identified the hotel or suitable place to serve as a quarantine centre.

“So we control it that way, by closing entry to Sibu,” he said.