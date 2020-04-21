1,111 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally at 9,152

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 1,111 cases of Covid-19 infection in the republic, bringing the tally to 9,152.

The ministry said the majority of the new cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories while 20 cases were Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be issued tonight,” it said in a statement here.

With the latest tally, Singapore which reported its first cases of Covid-19 on Jan 23 has recorded the highest number of cases among ASEAN member countries.

As at noon April 20, Singapore has classified 6,075 cases as dorm residents, 339 involving work permit holders not residing in dorms, 1,031 community cases, and another 569 were imported cases.

Meanwhile, 801 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, while 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 11 have died. – Bernama