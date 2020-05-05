First day of CMCO shows situation under control despite higher traffic volume

KUCHING: The situation during the first day of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) showed that there was higher traffic volume, but the situation was under control, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said that he was pleased to hear from reports saying that many parties such as business owners and members of the public had showed compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government.

“Many thought that it would be chaotic after finally being ‘released’ from staying at home for so long. But based on reports given, even though there was higher traffic volume, the situation was still controlled.

“I am pleased to hear reports that many people, both business owners and members of the public, followed the SOP. From reports, we found that some business owners were carrying out temperature screening and provision of hand sanitisers. In the media, it showed that one shopping mall also controlled the volume of people going in.

“Same goes for the public. Even though it was not 100 per cent compliance, but a majority followed the SOP. For example, those entering business premises were queueing up and wearing face masks. On public transport such as the light rail transit (LRT), they were seen sitting and standing one metre apart,” Ismail Sabri said during his daily press conference on the CMCO in Putrajaya today.

He said that this showed the ‘new normal’ was being instilled and cultivated by the public.

“Self-regulation is extremely important in taking care of our health and it appears that it (self-regulation) is being practised by some of us. If this self-regulation continues, I believe that we can curb the Covid-19 pandemic even though the restrictions have been relaxed by the government,” Ismail Sabri stated.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin first announced in his special address on Labour Day that the CMCO would be implemented on May 4, allowing most economic sectors to reopen.

Muhyiddin added that the country’s economic sectors would be allowed to operate from May 4 onwards but only if they heeded the SOP set by the Health Ministry.