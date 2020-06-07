Six arrested in Bau for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting session

KUCHING: Police have arrested six male suspects aged between 16 and 73 years old for allegedly being involved in an illegal cockfighting session at a farm in Jalan Fairy, Bau yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the raid was carried by the district’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at around 1pm.

“During the raid, police also found six live cockerels and two dead cockerels at the scene,” said Poge in a press statement today,

He added that police also seized one weighing scale and a cockspur used in the cockfighting session.

Poge said the suspects, whom are all from Bau, do not have a past criminal records.

All of the suspects were arrested under Section 3(1) of the Cruelty to Animals (Prevention) Ordinance 1962 and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 6) Regulations 2020.