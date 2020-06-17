Make “Road To Oscar” a reality – Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Films that revolve around the Malay world, culture and religions can bring the local film industry to greater heights including going to the Oscar, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said local film industry players through collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) should formulate effective strategies and plans in order to achieve the goal.

“(Produce a film) a project that can export our culture and identity to the international level. Not necessarily for profit making. The aim is (to promote) patriotism.

“This can be a catalyst,” he said during his visit to FINAS in Petaling Jaya today.

Also present was FINAS Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri.

Saifuddin said in order to further develop the industry, assistance should also be given to industry players and production companies including those in the incubator and special categories.

Saifuddin said if other countries are able to achieve an Oscar nomination, local film industry players must dare to aim high, accept the challenge and realise it.

“The content (of the film) should be in line with the national creative policy, broadcasting ethics and government policies, and must as well be planned properly,” he added.

Earlier in his visit to the Broadcasting and Information Tun Abdul Razak Institute (IPPTAR), Saifuddin said creative industries players must be able to multitask and be versatile to steer the industry to greater heights.

He said there was a need to create individuals or groups that are not only expert in their fields, but could also make important decision for the advancement to the industry. – Bernama