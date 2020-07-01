King urges Malaysians to comply with Covid-19 guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants the rakyat (people) to comply with the guidelines set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry to curb the spread of Covid-19 following more sectors being allowed to reopen today.

In an entry on the Istana Negara Facebook account, the King also urged the people to be disciplined in practising the new normal and self-regulation to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This call follows the reopening of many more social sectors and preschools, nurseries and government and private kindergartens from today,” His Majesty said in the message.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed to contain Covid-19 in the country entered its 106th day today while the relaxed version of the MCO, the Recovery MCO (RMCO), is in its 22nd day.

The RMCO has allowed many economic sectors including tourism sub-sectors to reopen.

Malaysia has successfully contained Covid-19 with just two new cases reported yesterday, bringing cumulative confirmed cases to 8,639 while the total recovered/discharged was 8,354 (96.7%). No deaths were reported and total fatalities stand a 121 (1.4%). – Bernama