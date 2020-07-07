Covid-19: Six new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,674

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded six new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the country’s number of infected cases to 8,674, said the Ministry of Health.

It said in a statement that the new cases all involved Malaysians of which four were imported cases and two were local infections in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“There are currently 72 active cases in the country which are still receiving treatment at hospitals as of 12pm today.

“Two patients are also being treated in the Intensive Care Unit and they both require respiratory assistance,” it said.

On the number of recoveries, the ministry said five patients had recovered today, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 8,481.

This accounted for 97.8 per cent of the total number of cases, it added.

It also said no new Covid-19 deaths were reported, leaving the country’s death toll from the infectious disease to remain unchanged at 121.