Tamu Donggongon vendors happy to resume business under SOP

PENAMPANG: Tamu Donggongon is now open for business although only half of the usual vendors are allowed to set up their business operations.

“There is less patronage, and the heavy rain is probably hampering people from coming,” said Linie, a vendor who sells local tobacco products.

However, she said that she felt grateful, despite the lack of visitors.

“I think it is because this is the first day of operation. Many people are not aware that we are now open for business,” she said.

She added that she believed this would improve over time.

“Anyway, this is the testing period to see if everyone could follow the SOP (standard operating procedure) that has been set,” she said.

The SOP mentioned refers to the regulation set by the Health Ministry to control the spread of Covid-19.

She also said that she had been selling at the tamu for more than 30 years after taking over from a family member who is now ill.

Flora also shared Linie’s sentiment concerning the lack of sales and patronage during the tamu’s opening launch.

From Kampung Sarapung in Kolopis, Flora said that she finds the SOP set as not that cumbersome.

“I don’t think it will be that problematic. It just needs some getting used to,” she said.

Patrons visiting the tamu will have to enter and exit at a designated area so that authorities manning the tamu can carry out temperature checks on every visitor and register their visit.

Rukiah Damsi from Kota Belud who sells mangoes, bambangan and pineapples at the tamu said that her sales had been quite encouraging.

“I am quite happy,” she said.

She added that she took over the booth she has at the tamu from her late mother.

“During the movement control order, I stayed at home and it jeopardized my income.”

She said that she bought the fruits from other parties before selling them at the tamu.