AmBank guides SMEs through the ‘big reset’

KUCHING: As part of the bank’s efforts to help SMEs revive their businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, AmBank has launched a timely programme for SMEs to maximise the help they are able to receive.

This year’s AmBank’s BizCONFERENCE series will provide SMEs with the opportunity to receive guidance on obtaining various grant and tax incentives offered by the government in the areas of Industry 4.0, Digitalisation and the Halal sector.

In keeping with social distancing requirements, AmBank’s BizCONFERENCE series is going digital with a total of nine fully online and free sessions featuring panellists comprising prominent business leaders, SME owners as well as subject matter experts.

These sessions will involve the sharing of knowledge and advice to SMEs in relation to these key areas. The experts will also guide SMEs on how to leverage on various opportunities to revive their businesses and stay relevant given the present circumstances.

In conjunction with the BizCONFERENCE series, the bank will also be launching AmBank BizRACE Season 3. This business competition will provide knowledge, publicity exposure and networking opportunities for SMEs in three focus areas; Industrial Revolution 4.0, Digitalisation and the Halal Sector.

Registration for this year’s business competition will be open from July 17, 2020 until September 2, 2020 and will comprise three tracks, with 100 businesses chosen per track.

“Over the years, AmBank has continually and consistently supported Malaysian SMEs by providing them with the right financial solutions to propel their businesses further.

“This year has proven to be a tough one for most businesses given the Covid-19 pandemic and we have stepped up our efforts to provide a range of assistance and relief initiatives for SMEs.

“The AmBank BizRACE programme helps SMEs upscale their businesses by leveraging on the knowledge, training, branding as well as networking opportunities provided.” said Dato’ Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, Group Chief Executive Officer, AmBank Group.

As part of AmBank’s SME assistance efforts, the bank also introduced the AmBank BizHUB marketplace to assist SMEs in digitalising their supply-chain and provide an e-commerce platform that will help SMEs connect to other businesses easily.

The AmBank BizHUB marketplace is provided to SMEs with zero entry and set-up costs, which means SMEs are not required to create or develop their own eCommerce platform.

Signing-up for the AmBank BizHUB platform is free and SMEs will only need to register online. E-commerce experts will then assist them in selling online.

This year’s AmBank BizRACE official government partners include the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Halal Development Corporation, Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation and Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Negara.

Official corporate partners include Microsoft Malaysia, Maxis, Bosch Rexroth and PwC Malaysia.