Dapsy’s disregard for law, authority setting bad example for community, says SUPP Women chief

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) has condemned the state Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) for disregarding the law and authority by affixing Chinese characters to the road signs in the city centre.

Its Women chief Kho Teck Wan, who is also Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillor, said that Dapsy was setting a bad example for the community by affixing Chinese characters to the road signs without the approval from the authorities.

“There were occasions when the road signs with Chinese characters were changed, and the Chinese characters were dropped.

“However, when notified by the public the respective city or district councils will rectify the mistake immediately. We are government by rules and there is a proper channel to lodge complaints and requests,” she said in a statement today, in response to the act of Dapsy Sarawak yesterday.

Kho noted that among those who performed the “publicity stunt” was former Stampin MP Julian Tan.

As a former elected representative, she said Tan should have known better than to not break the law.

“Changing road signs can cause serious consequences,” she warned.

Pointing out that Sarawak is a model state of harmony and unity, Kho said she wanted to know what message the Dapsy Sarawak was trying to send to Sarawakians and the rest of the world.

“Have they been ill-treated or denied of their rights in Sarawak? Their immature action tarnished Sarawak’s image and can cause racial tension,” she added.