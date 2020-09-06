‘State govt’s focus remains on overall devt of youths’

KAPIT: The government is placing great emphasis on the holistic development of youths, which include building up their capacity, enhancing their skills and knowledge, instilling in them high moral discipline and conduct, as well as grooming them to become future leaders.

In stating this, Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah regards them as ‘important assets of Sarawak’, considering that they constitute 480,000 of the state’s current population of 2.5 million.

“We (the present leaders) are now tasked with guiding and grooming the youths of today, who will take over the leadership responsibility when the time comes.

“When the old ones go, the new ones come in – this is the cycle of leadership; hence, the government’s focus on holistic development of youths,” he said in his speech prior to officiating at the launch of the district-level ‘Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020’ at the civic centre here yesterday.

Accompanying Abdul Karim were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan and the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi.

Welcoming them to the event here were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Kapit Resident’s Office administrative officer Belayong Pok, Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, and a host of local community leaders.

On the ‘Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020 here, which involved some 200 participants, Abdul Karim said the programme was specifically designed for youths.

“We are now in a digital borderless world and thus, youths must be ICT-savvy; but at the same time, they must also uphold good discipline and proper moral conduct in order to be useful and responsible citizens. You must also be trustworthy, and be respectful to earn respect from others.

“The future depends on you. Aim for big dreams and work hard to realise them.

“Always uphold your identity, and never forget your roots,” the minister told all the youths attending the event.